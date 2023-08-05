Zack Short -- batting .444 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is hitting .229 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • Short has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (7.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Short has driven home a run in 14 games this season (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (17.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 25
.244 AVG .206
.303 OBP .296
.400 SLG .333
6 XBH 6
4 HR 1
17 RBI 9
23/8 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, one per game).
  • Civale (5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- while pitching for the Cleveland Guardians -- the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday while surrendering three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.