Zack Short -- batting .444 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Aaron Civale

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .229 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Short has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (7.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Short has driven home a run in 14 games this season (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (17.5%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 25 .244 AVG .206 .303 OBP .296 .400 SLG .333 6 XBH 6 4 HR 1 17 RBI 9 23/8 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings