Jose Ramirez and Luis Robert are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox meet at Progressive Field on Saturday (at 7:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has 110 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .267/.319/.549 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 108 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.347/.362 so far this year.

Benintendi has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two walks and an RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Syndergaard Stats

The Guardians' Noah Syndergaard (1-4) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Syndergaard has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 31 5.1 2 1 1 0 2 at Reds Jun. 7 3.0 7 6 6 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 31 5.0 7 5 5 2 2 at Rays May. 26 6.0 8 6 6 3 1 at Cardinals May. 20 5.0 4 3 3 4 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 119 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .286/.358/.498 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 120 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.348/.381 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Astros Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

