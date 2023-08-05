Jose Ramirez and Yasmani Grandal will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox square off at Progressive Field on Saturday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-145). The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 9-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of its 110 opportunities.

The White Sox have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-29 20-39 18-27 25-40 30-50 13-17

