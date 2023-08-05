Saturday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (54-56) and the Chicago White Sox (43-68) at Progressive Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Guardians securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.

The Guardians will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (4-10, 4.49 ERA).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (31.9%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 9-25 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (452 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule