The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club will include Sam Burns. The event runs from August 3- 6.

Sam Burns Insights

Burns has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Burns has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 19 -7 278 0 17 0 4 $3.6M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Burns will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,376 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was poor, putting him in the 31st percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Burns was better than only 21% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Burns fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Burns recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.3).

Burns carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last competition, Burns had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Burns ended The Open Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Burns recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

+2500

