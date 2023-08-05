The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .302 with 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Greene has picked up a hit in 75.3% of his 73 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.1% of them.

In 12.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Greene has driven home a run in 21 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.

In 49.3% of his games this year (36 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .356 AVG .253 .408 OBP .335 .526 SLG .418 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 12 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 43/17 3 SB 3

