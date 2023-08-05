Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Cabrera -- hitting .281 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .254.
- Cabrera will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 over the course of his last games.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (39 of 63), with at least two hits 10 times (15.9%).
- He has homered in one of 63 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8%.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.263
|AVG
|.245
|.339
|OBP
|.328
|.364
|SLG
|.304
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|26/12
|K/BB
|18/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 117 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
