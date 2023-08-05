On Saturday, Matt Vierling (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and two walks) and the Detroit Tigers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .272.

In 60.0% of his 85 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven home a run in 16 games this season (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (30.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .228 AVG .309 .309 OBP .356 .316 SLG .461 8 XBH 13 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 23/15 K/BB 38/10 3 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings