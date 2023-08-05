The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Comerica Park

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (36 of 66), with multiple hits 15 times (22.7%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (15.2%).

In 30.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .324 AVG .186 .377 OBP .262 .476 SLG .425 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 13 RBI 22 23/9 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

