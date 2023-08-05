Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (36 of 66), with multiple hits 15 times (22.7%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (15.2%).
- In 30.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.324
|AVG
|.186
|.377
|OBP
|.262
|.476
|SLG
|.425
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|22
|23/9
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 117 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- while pitching for the Cleveland Guardians -- the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 2.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
