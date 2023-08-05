On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.537 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 183 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 104 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .272 with 51 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 24th in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 103 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.2% of them.

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (15.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Candelario has driven in a run in 33 games this season (32.0%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this year (45.6%), including 13 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 48 .600 AVG .272 .647 OBP .351 .800 SLG .511 3 XBH 22 0 HR 10 1 RBI 29 2/2 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings