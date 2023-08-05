On Saturday, Ian Happ (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 95th in slugging.

In 60.7% of his games this season (65 of 107), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (30 of 107), with two or more RBI 15 times (14.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season (39 of 107), with two or more runs 12 times (11.2%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .234 AVG .262 .357 OBP .399 .391 SLG .437 18 XBH 19 6 HR 6 30 RBI 20 61/38 K/BB 50/40 4 SB 5

