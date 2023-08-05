Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .206.
- Andrus has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 72 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Andrus has an RBI in 12 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 72 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|39
|.257
|AVG
|.164
|.333
|OBP
|.238
|.324
|SLG
|.242
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|10
|22/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard (1-4 with a 6.68 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.68, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
