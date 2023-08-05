Denny McCarthy enters play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, with action from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on McCarthy at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Denny McCarthy Insights

McCarthy has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

McCarthy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

McCarthy has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 23 -7 277 0 21 2 6 $6.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In McCarthy's past five appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 21st.

McCarthy has made the cut four times in his previous five entries in this event.

The most recent time McCarthy played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that McCarthy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,259 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy finished in the 21st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.32 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at The Open Championship, which placed him in the 19th percentile among all competitors.

McCarthy was better than just 3% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

McCarthy did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, McCarthy had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.3).

McCarthy recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that most recent tournament, McCarthy had a bogey or worse on seven of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

McCarthy ended The Open Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, McCarthy recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards McCarthy Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.