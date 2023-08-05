Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .263.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 61st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 60 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.4% of his games this year, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.5%.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.285
|AVG
|.240
|.349
|OBP
|.344
|.487
|SLG
|.408
|20
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|20
|49/18
|K/BB
|55/27
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (8-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks eighth, 1.192 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 57th.
