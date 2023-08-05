Austin Riley brings a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (70-37) game against the Chicago Cubs (56-54) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Wrigley Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-2) to the mound, while Javier Assad (1-2) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.24 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

Assad (1-2) starts for the Cubs, his second of the season.

In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.

In 19 appearances this season, he has a 3.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .232 against him.

He is trying to make his sixth straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (8-2) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.18 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 21 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks eighth, 1.192 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 57th.

