Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (8-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 22nd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks eighth, 1.192 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 57th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1 at Rays Jul. 9 3.1 6 7 7 0 4 at Guardians Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 1 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Javier Assad's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 144 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 51 stolen bases.

He's slashing .338/.422/.587 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 106 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .262/.369/.597 slash line so far this year.

Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.