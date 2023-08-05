The Atlanta Braves (70-37) and the Chicago Cubs (56-54) will square off on Saturday, August 5 at Wrigley Field, with Bryce Elder pitching for the Braves and Javier Assad toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Cubs have +125 odds to win. A 10.5-run total is set in the game.

Cubs vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.24 ERA)

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 94 times and won 62, or 66%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 49-20 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (71% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 7-3 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those games.

The Cubs have a mark of 10-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +250 - 3rd

