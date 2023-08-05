Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (70-37) and Chicago Cubs (56-54) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on August 5.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (8-2) versus the Cubs and Javier Assad (1-2).

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 10-9 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (560 total).

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.17) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule