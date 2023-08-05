Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn -- batting .282 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .249 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this season (71 of 101), with at least two hits 21 times (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 101), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 38 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.6% of his games this season (39 of 101), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.0%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.256
|AVG
|.243
|.333
|OBP
|.302
|.478
|SLG
|.376
|20
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|29
|32/15
|K/BB
|54/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Syndergaard (1-4 with a 6.68 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 6.68 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .299 to his opponents.
