Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 131st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- In 75 of 99 games this season (75.8%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- In 99 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 24.2% of his games this season, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|54
|.298
|AVG
|.265
|.370
|OBP
|.328
|.375
|SLG
|.352
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|21
|31/19
|K/BB
|31/19
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.68 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.68, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
