The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 66.2% of his games this year (49 of 74), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 10.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gomes has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (41.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (13.5%).
  • He has scored in 27 of 74 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 38
.288 AVG .273
.321 OBP .318
.456 SLG .446
11 XBH 11
4 HR 5
22 RBI 21
27/6 K/BB 25/6
0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Friday, May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.08, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
