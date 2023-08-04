Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+135). An 8.5-run total is set for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -160 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a runline.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 5-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of its 109 opportunities.

The White Sox have an against the spread record of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-29 20-38 18-27 25-39 30-50 13-16

