Friday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (53-56) and the Chicago White Sox (43-67) facing off at Progressive Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 4.

The probable pitchers are Logan Allen (4-4) for the Guardians and Mike Clevinger (4-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (32.4%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious five times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (450 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule