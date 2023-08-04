Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .147 with five home runs and 15 walks.
- In seven of 37 games this season (18.9%), Thompson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Thompson has had at least one RBI in 13.5% of his games this season (five of 37), with two or more RBI three times (8.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|1
|.143
|AVG
|.000
|.250
|OBP
|.000
|.400
|SLG
|.000
|3
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|17/5
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Allen (4-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.70, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
