Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) will play the Detroit Tigers (48-60) at Comerica Park on Friday, August 4 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (1-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-4, 4.71 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 58, or 65.9%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 42-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (73.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rays went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 34, or 39.5%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 24 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Zach McKinstry 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

