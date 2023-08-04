How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Zack Littell starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Comerica Park against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Tigers Player Props
|Rays vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Tigers Prediction
|Rays vs Tigers Odds
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 100 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .367 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 424 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .299.
- The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.255 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Reese Olson (1-4) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Miami Marlins.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Olson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Braxton Garrett
|7/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-0
|Away
|Beau Brieske
|Johnny Cueto
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Johan Oviedo
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Zack Littell
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Joe Ryan
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.