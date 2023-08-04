Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays head into the first of a three-game series against Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Tigers have +115 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -140 +115 9 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The last 10 Tigers games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (39.5%) in those contests.

Detroit is 29-40 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 56 of its 108 chances.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-30 26-30 20-27 28-32 39-41 9-18

