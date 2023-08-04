Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seiya Suzuki, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- In 56 of 88 games this year (63.6%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.7% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.234
|AVG
|.267
|.322
|OBP
|.338
|.335
|SLG
|.438
|10
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|41/19
|K/BB
|54/21
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday, May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 2.08 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
