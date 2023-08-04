Seiya Suzuki, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

In 56 of 88 games this year (63.6%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.7% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .234 AVG .267 .322 OBP .338 .335 SLG .438 10 XBH 16 3 HR 6 19 RBI 18 41/19 K/BB 54/21 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings