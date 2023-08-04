Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .585 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .306 with 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- Greene is batting .250 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Greene has had a hit in 55 of 72 games this season (76.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (30.6%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.364
|AVG
|.253
|.413
|OBP
|.335
|.538
|SLG
|.418
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|41/11
|K/BB
|43/17
|3
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.
