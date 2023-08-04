Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .850 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .197.
  • Wisdom has had a hit in 31 of 73 games this year (42.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (13.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wisdom has driven home a run in 20 games this season (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 30 of 73 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 38
.172 AVG .218
.297 OBP .290
.515 SLG .487
12 XBH 15
11 HR 8
21 RBI 17
39/17 K/BB 54/11
2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, May 5, the lefty threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.