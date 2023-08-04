Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Braves Player Props
|Cubs vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Braves Odds
|Cubs vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Braves
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .402, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .292 with one homer.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 74.3% of his games this year (75 of 101), with more than one hit 34 times (33.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has driven home a run in 34 games this year (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 44.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (14.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|46
|.302
|AVG
|.251
|.357
|OBP
|.302
|.443
|SLG
|.354
|19
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|2
|35
|RBI
|23
|29/16
|K/BB
|30/12
|14
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (2-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.08 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday, May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.