Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .251 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Carpenter has had a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.8% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 30.8% of his games this season (20 of 65), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .324 AVG .186 .378 OBP .262 .480 SLG .425 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 13 RBI 22 23/9 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings