Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Braves Player Props
|Cubs vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Braves Odds
|Cubs vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Braves
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .250 with 78 walks and 55 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
- Happ has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (9.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.3% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.238
|AVG
|.262
|.363
|OBP
|.399
|.399
|SLG
|.437
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|20
|61/38
|K/BB
|50/40
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, May 5, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.08, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.