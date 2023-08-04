Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 55 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 74 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.306
|AVG
|.248
|.340
|OBP
|.303
|.451
|SLG
|.475
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Allen (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
