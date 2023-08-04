The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .806 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 55th in slugging.

Swanson is batting .263 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 60 of 95 games this season (63.2%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (14.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 of 95 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .289 AVG .240 .354 OBP .344 .495 SLG .408 20 XBH 15 9 HR 7 31 RBI 20 47/18 K/BB 55/27 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings