Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs square off at Wrigley Field on Friday (at 2:20 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 58 RBI (120 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .279/.332/.402 so far this season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .292 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 33 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 54 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .274/.356/.497 slash line on the year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .471 with six doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 2 4-for-4 4 0 0 6 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 0 5 0 at Mets Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 29 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 27 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 64 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen 51 bases.

He's slashed .335/.420/.582 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 105 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .263/.370/.598 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

