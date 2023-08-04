Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (69-37) will visit Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (56-53) at Wrigley Field on Friday, August 4, with a start time of 2:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+140). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Cubs vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (4-5, 3.61 ERA)

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 93 games this season and won 61 (65.6%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 37-15 record (winning 71.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 6-4 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (42%) in those games.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +240 - 3rd

