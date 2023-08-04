The Indianapolis Colts right now have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +15000.

Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.

A total of seven Colts games last season went over the point total.

Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in ), and it ranked 15th defensively with 334 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Colts won only two games at home and twice on the road.

When favored last season Indianapolis picked up only one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (14.8 per game) and one touchdown in 16 games.

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped set the tone with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

Odds are current as of August 4 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.