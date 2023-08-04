The Dallas Wings (15-11) will host Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (10-15) at College Park Center on Friday, August 4. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Dallas picked up a 76-65 win versus Seattle. The Wings were led by Arike Ogunbowale, who finished with 27 points, four assists and four steals, while Satou Sabally added 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. With Copper leading the team with 24 points, Chicago ended up winning against Phoenix 104-85 in their last game.

Wings vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-450 to win)

Wings (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+333 to win)

Sky (+333 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-9.5)

Wings (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Sky Season Stats

In 2023, the Sky are ninth in the league on offense (79.2 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (82.6 points conceded).

Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.5) and eighth in rebounds allowed (34.8).

The Sky are fourth in the league in assists (20.1 per game) in 2023.

Chicago is seventh in the league in turnovers per game (13.6) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.1).

The Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

In 2023 Chicago is best in the league in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

At home the Sky are better offensively, averaging 82.3 points per game, compared to 75.2 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 84.4 points per game at home, and 80.5 on the road.

Chicago collects fewer rebounds per game at home (31.6) than on the road (35.9), but also concedes fewer rebounds at home (34.5) than away (35.3).

At home the Sky are picking up 21.1 assists per game, 2.3 more than away (18.8).

This year, Chicago is committing fewer turnovers at home (12.6 per game) than away (14.9). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.2) than on the road (14.3).

This season the Sky are sinking more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (6.6). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.7%) than away (31.2%).

Chicago allows more 3-pointers per game at home (6.9) than away (5.5), and it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than away (30.7%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have entered the game as underdogs 14 times this season and won four, or 28.6%, of those games.

This season, the Sky have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +333 on the moneyline.

Chicago is 12-12-0 against the spread this year.

Chicago has covered the spread every time (4-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 23.1%.

