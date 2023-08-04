On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.

In 74 of 98 games this year (75.5%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

In 98 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Benintendi has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 53 .298 AVG .264 .370 OBP .325 .375 SLG .352 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 31/19 K/BB 31/18 6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings