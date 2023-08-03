Player props are available for Kyle Tucker and Gleyber Torres, among others, when the Houston Astros visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI (105 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a .260/.322/.428 slash line on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 42 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .295/.415/.663 slash line on the season.

Judge takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Javier Stats

The Astros' Cristian Javier (7-2) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 20 starts this season.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jul. 28 6.0 3 3 3 9 2 at Athletics Jul. 22 5.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Angels Jul. 16 5.0 4 3 3 7 2 at Rangers Jul. 3 4.1 9 8 8 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 4.0 8 6 6 1 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 117 hits with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .300/.378/.508 so far this year.

Tucker will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles and five RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 105 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .253/.349/.427 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

