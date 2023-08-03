The Texas Rangers (62-46) aim to sweep the Chicago White Sox (43-66) on Thursday at Globe Life Field, starting at 2:05 PM ET.

The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (9-4, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.50 ERA).

White Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

During nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.

Toussaint has yet to register a quality start so far this season.

Toussaint will try to secure his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging four innings per appearance.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.

Touki Toussaint vs. Rangers

He will take the hill against a Rangers offense that is batting .273 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .460 (second in the league) with 149 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Toussaint has pitched four innings without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out four against the Rangers this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers will hand the ball to Scherzer (9-4) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday with the New York Mets, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits against the Washington Nationals.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 19 starts this season.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

