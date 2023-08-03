Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (62-46) will be looking for a series sweep when they square off with the Chicago White Sox (43-66) at Globe Life Field on Thursday, August 3. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+200). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (9-4, 4.01 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 41 (60.3%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 23, or 32.9%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 2-7.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250) Luis Robert 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

