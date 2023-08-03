A couple of hot hitters, Marcus Semien and Luis Robert, will try to keep it going when the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The White Sox's .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 447 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (1-3) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Toussaint has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

In five starts this season, Toussaint has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of four innings per appearance.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jesse Scholtens Andrew Heaney 8/2/2023 Rangers L 11-1 Away Dylan Cease Dane Dunning 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Guardians - Away - Noah Syndergaard 8/7/2023 Yankees - Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees - Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt

