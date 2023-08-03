Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Thursday.

The White Sox are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-165). A 9-run total has been set in this matchup.

White Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time: 2:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -165 +140 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in 23, or 32.9%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a record of 5-10 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 48 of its 108 chances.

The White Sox are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-29 20-37 18-26 25-39 30-49 13-16

