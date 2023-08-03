The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .390 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks while batting .243.
  • Anderson has gotten a hit in 50 of 84 games this season (59.5%), including 24 multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • He has homered in one of 84 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 27 games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 46
.221 AVG .259
.250 OBP .308
.275 SLG .301
5 XBH 8
1 HR 0
9 RBI 10
32/6 K/BB 43/13
2 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Scherzer (9-4) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was for the New York Mets on Friday when the right-hander threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 39-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
