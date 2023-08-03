The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .390 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks while batting .243.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 50 of 84 games this season (59.5%), including 24 multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has homered in one of 84 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 27 games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 46 .221 AVG .259 .250 OBP .308 .275 SLG .301 5 XBH 8 1 HR 0 9 RBI 10 32/6 K/BB 43/13 2 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings