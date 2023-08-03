Nick Madrigal and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds and Luke Weaver on August 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Madrigal has gotten a hit in 33 of 53 games this year (62.3%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 53 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games.

He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .283 AVG .278 .353 OBP .333 .380 SLG .361 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 7 RBI 11 9/4 K/BB 7/4 4 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings