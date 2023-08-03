On Thursday, Luis Robert (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 109 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .551, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Robert has gotten at least one hit in 67.9% of his games this year (72 of 106), with multiple hits 28 times (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.5% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has driven home a run in 39 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 49.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (15.1%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .267 AVG .267 .324 OBP .316 .594 SLG .516 31 XBH 27 15 HR 14 29 RBI 31 53/11 K/BB 78/11 2 SB 10

Rangers Pitching Rankings