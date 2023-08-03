On Thursday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .441 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles) in his previous game against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Chicago with 103 hits, batting .273 this season with 51 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Candelario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .667 in his last outings.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 65 of 101 games this year (64.4%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (25.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.7% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .274 AVG .272 .359 OBP .351 .487 SLG .511 29 XBH 22 6 HR 10 24 RBI 29 43/19 K/BB 45/18 1 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings