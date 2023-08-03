Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .441 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles) in his previous game against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Chicago with 103 hits, batting .273 this season with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Candelario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .667 in his last outings.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 65 of 101 games this year (64.4%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (25.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.7% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.274
|AVG
|.272
|.359
|OBP
|.351
|.487
|SLG
|.511
|29
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|43/19
|K/BB
|45/18
|1
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.80, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
