Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .214 with four doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Sheets has picked up a hit in 36 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 20.5% of his games this season, Sheets has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 17 of 78 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .183 AVG .241 .264 OBP .311 .280 SLG .417 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 13 23/11 K/BB 19/10 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings